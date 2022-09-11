Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in NETSTREIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 4.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NETSTREIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NETSTREIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTST. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NETSTREIT from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $19.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $995.73 million, a P/E ratio of 98.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average is $20.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.02%.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

