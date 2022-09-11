Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 36,477 AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIR opened at $43.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.53. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $52.83.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.50 million. AAR had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIR. StockNews.com upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on AAR from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $1,170,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 315,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

