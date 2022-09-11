Graham Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 418.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,331 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,520 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of KBR by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in KBR by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in KBR by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on KBR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $758,638.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,283.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $758,638.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,283.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $159,749.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,309. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR stock opened at $48.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.98 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 1.25.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. KBR had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

