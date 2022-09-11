Graham Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,512 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,292,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,847,057,000 after purchasing an additional 469,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,781 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,051,932,000 after purchasing an additional 262,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,044 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $499,177,000 after purchasing an additional 145,493 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $109.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.70 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.58.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.77) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 target price on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Expedia Group to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $172.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.69.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Stories

