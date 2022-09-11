Graham Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,245 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $11.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 358.68 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 1,550.78%.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

