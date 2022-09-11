Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes $1.50 Million Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 30,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 257.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of CG opened at $33.07 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 14,852 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $668,637.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,656,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,366,310.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 9,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $343,299.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,028,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,657.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 14,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $668,637.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,656,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,366,310.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 630,787 shares of company stock valued at $29,311,622. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CG. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

