Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes $1.75 Million Position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 108,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DX. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 388,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 35,871 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. 38.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on DX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

DX opened at $15.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $692.29 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.03. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $18.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 254.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 34.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 6,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,070.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,919,043.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert S. Colligan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $158,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 6,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,070.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 388,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,919,043.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,490 shares of company stock worth $288,432. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Stories

