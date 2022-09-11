Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,416 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,562,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 268.1% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,543,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NSIT opened at $85.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.48. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $111.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.39 and its 200-day moving average is $96.53.

Insider Activity

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 18,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.92 per share, with a total value of $1,707,935.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,117,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,707,241.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $191,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 18,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.92 per share, with a total value of $1,707,935.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,117,411 shares in the company, valued at $386,707,241.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $18,684,644. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock.

About Insight Enterprises

(Get Rating)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

