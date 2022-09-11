Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS opened at $172.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.66. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

