Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,132 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK opened at $44.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.78 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

