Granahan Investment Management LLC Acquires 242,283 Shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) by 278.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,283 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Portillo’s were worth $8,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTLO. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Portillo’s in the first quarter worth about $476,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter worth about $7,992,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter worth about $1,180,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter worth about $13,778,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,523,000. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Stock Performance

Shares of PTLO stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $855.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average is $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Portillo’s Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $57.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Portillo’s had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.90 million. Portillo’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTLO. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portillo’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

Portillo’s Profile

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

