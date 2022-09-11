Granahan Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 208.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,921 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $10,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,876,000 after buying an additional 46,264 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after buying an additional 30,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,731,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,458,000 after buying an additional 43,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,675,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,006,000 after purchasing an additional 30,963 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,500,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,745,000 after purchasing an additional 106,541 shares during the period.

Shares of BPMC opened at $76.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.61. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.45). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.89%. The business had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.19.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $700,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,839,837.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $700,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,839,837.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,123. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

