Granahan Investment Management LLC Buys 1,980 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $7,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

WIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.13.

WIX stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $53.12 and a one year high of $228.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 333.40%. The firm had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

