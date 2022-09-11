Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $4.24 Million Stake in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Granahan Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 718,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136,384 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sharps Compliance were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMED. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sharps Compliance by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 245,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in Sharps Compliance by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 281,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 47,222 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,043,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Sharps Compliance by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMED. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Sharps Compliance Price Performance

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.01 million, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $9.66.

(Get Rating)

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.