Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $6.78 Million Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $6,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Qualys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Qualys by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,806,000 after acquiring an additional 33,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total transaction of $954,591.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,650.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $845,767.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,871,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total transaction of $954,591.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,650.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,387 shares of company stock worth $5,802,776. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Up 3.7 %

QLYS opened at $159.85 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.48 and a 12 month high of $160.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on QLYS. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Qualys to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.