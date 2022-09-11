Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $9.97 Million Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Granahan Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,661 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $9,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

DAR opened at $77.97 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.71 and a 52-week high of $87.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.50.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

