Granahan Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Granahan Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 76,712 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,355.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,195,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,297 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 9,646 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PACB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $6.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.75. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 11.07 and a current ratio of 11.50.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.76% and a negative net margin of 147.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.