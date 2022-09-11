Granahan Investment Management LLC Purchases 543 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,713,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 20.3% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total value of $720,025.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,704,134.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total value of $720,025.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,704,134.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $1,632,533.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,992,316.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,482 shares of company stock valued at $16,926,370. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.9 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.67.

MPWR opened at $447.20 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $348.02 and a 52-week high of $580.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $458.46 and a 200 day moving average of $439.56.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 43.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

