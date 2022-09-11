Granahan Investment Management LLC Sells 37,204 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Granahan Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,204 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $10,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $245.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.03 and a 200-day moving average of $230.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.81 and a 12-month high of $285.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $178.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.41 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 24.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,342,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,342,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $391,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,133,463.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,361. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on KNSL shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.