Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Purchased by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 399,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,807 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $13,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Granite Construction by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 295.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

NYSE:GVA opened at $29.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.98.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

