Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target Cut to $358.00

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $375.00 to $358.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 109.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

NYSE:GPI opened at $170.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.51. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.41. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $145.72 and a 52 week high of $212.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.56 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 44.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,399,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after buying an additional 251,565 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 448,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,198,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 377,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,642,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,112,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.