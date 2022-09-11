Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) & Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) and Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grove Collaborative and Jumia Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grove Collaborative N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A Jumia Technologies $177.93 million 4.39 -$226.87 million N/A N/A

Grove Collaborative has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jumia Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grove Collaborative 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jumia Technologies 1 1 0 0 1.50

This is a summary of recent ratings for Grove Collaborative and Jumia Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Grove Collaborative currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.65%. Jumia Technologies has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.48%. Given Grove Collaborative’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grove Collaborative is more favorable than Jumia Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Grove Collaborative and Jumia Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grove Collaborative N/A -22.81% -10.22% Jumia Technologies -138.34% -76.07% -53.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.0% of Grove Collaborative shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of Jumia Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Jumia Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Grove Collaborative has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jumia Technologies has a beta of 2.67, suggesting that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grove Collaborative beats Jumia Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products for households. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets. Its marketplace offers various products in a range of categories, such as fashion and apparel, beauty and personal care, home and living, fast moving consumer goods, smartphones, and other electronics, as well as access to various services, including restaurant food delivery, airtime recharge, and utility bills payment services. The company was formerly known as Africa Internet Holding GmbH and changed its name to Jumia Technologies AG in January 2019. Jumia Technologies AG was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

