Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Shares Gap Down to $5.82

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.82, but opened at $5.66. Grove Collaborative shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 720 shares traded.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Grove Collaborative in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Grove Collaborative Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.04.

Grove Collaborative ( NYSE:GROV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.10 million.

In related news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $54,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,018.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 131,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,718 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Grove Collaborative during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the second quarter worth about $272,000. Norwest Venture Partners XIII LP bought a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the second quarter worth about $2,315,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the second quarter worth about $43,039,000. Institutional investors own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products for households. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

