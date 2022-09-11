Haier Electronics Group (OTCMKTS:HRELY) vs. Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) and Haier Electronics Group (OTCMKTS:HRELY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Gibson Energy and Haier Electronics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gibson Energy 1.71% 25.98% 4.85% Haier Electronics Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Gibson Energy and Haier Electronics Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gibson Energy 1 4 1 0 2.00 Haier Electronics Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Gibson Energy presently has a consensus target price of $25.11, suggesting a potential upside of 33.50%. Given Gibson Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gibson Energy is more favorable than Haier Electronics Group.

Gibson Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Haier Electronics Group pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Gibson Energy pays out 131.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Haier Electronics Group pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gibson Energy and Haier Electronics Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gibson Energy $5.75 billion 0.48 $115.74 million $0.89 21.14 Haier Electronics Group $10.98 billion 1.15 $1.06 billion $2.11 21.27

Haier Electronics Group has higher revenue and earnings than Gibson Energy. Gibson Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Haier Electronics Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Gibson Energy has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haier Electronics Group has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Haier Electronics Group beats Gibson Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc., a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility. The Marketing segment purchases, sells, stores, and optimizes hydrocarbon products, including crude oil, natural gas liquids, road asphalt, roofing flux, frac oils, light and heavy straight run distillates, vacuum gas oil, and an oil-based mud product. The company was formerly known as Gibson Energy Holdings ULC and changed its name to Gibson Energy Inc. in April 2011. Gibson Energy Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Haier Electronics Group

As of December 21, 2020, operates as a subsidiary of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.

