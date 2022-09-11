Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel trimmed its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,901 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Halliburton by 103.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,690 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 32,881 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 24.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 246,340 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 48,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Halliburton by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,867 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.13. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $43.99.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.53.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

