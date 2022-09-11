Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $8.76, but opened at $9.12. Hanesbrands shares last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 26,691 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. CL King lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.73.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average is $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 55.0% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 20,283,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,721,000 after buying an additional 7,195,851 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at $77,773,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,019,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $357,650,000 after buying an additional 2,108,830 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 176.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,281,000 after buying an additional 2,025,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at about $19,073,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

