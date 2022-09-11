HC Wainwright Raises Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target to $29.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $28.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.76. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.64 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.04% and a negative return on equity of 497.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

