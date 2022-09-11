Head-To-Head Comparison: SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) & InterPrivate II Acquisition (NYSE:IPVA)

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) and InterPrivate II Acquisition (NYSE:IPVA – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SP Plus and InterPrivate II Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SP Plus 0 0 2 0 3.00 InterPrivate II Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

SP Plus currently has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.45%. Given SP Plus’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SP Plus is more favorable than InterPrivate II Acquisition.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SP Plus $1.18 billion 0.65 $31.70 million $2.17 15.21 InterPrivate II Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.62 million N/A N/A

This table compares SP Plus and InterPrivate II Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SP Plus has higher revenue and earnings than InterPrivate II Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.2% of SP Plus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of InterPrivate II Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of SP Plus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SP Plus and InterPrivate II Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SP Plus 3.36% 23.97% 4.99% InterPrivate II Acquisition N/A -13,789.61% -0.01%

Summary

SP Plus beats InterPrivate II Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services. The company also offers facility maintenance services, including power sweeping and washing, painting and general repairs, and cleaning and seasonal services; security services comprising training and hiring of security officers and patrol, as well as customized services and technology; and an online and mobile app consumer platform through parking.com website. In addition, it provides multi-platform marketing services, including SP+ branded websites that offer clients a platform for marketing their facilities, mobile applications, search marketing, email marketing, and social media campaigns. The company offers its services primarily under the SP+, Sphere, and Bags brands. It serves private and public owners, municipalities and governments, managers and developers of office buildings, residential properties, commercial properties, shopping centers and other retail properties, sports and special event complexes, hotels and resorts, healthcare facilities and medical centers, airlines, and cruise lines. The company was formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation and changed its name to SP Plus Corporation in December 2013. SP Plus Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About InterPrivate II Acquisition

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the auto-tech and mobility, business services, consumer, retail, e-commerce, industrial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

