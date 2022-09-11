Head to Head Contrast: Thoughtworks (TWKS) and Its Rivals

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Thoughtworks to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Thoughtworks and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thoughtworks 0 3 9 0 2.75 Thoughtworks Competitors 211 1355 2426 79 2.58

Thoughtworks presently has a consensus price target of $24.04, suggesting a potential upside of 75.49%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 22.12%. Given Thoughtworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Thoughtworks is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thoughtworks -12.27% -16.86% -7.87% Thoughtworks Competitors -18.20% -25.47% -0.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Thoughtworks and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

18.7% of Thoughtworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Thoughtworks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Thoughtworks and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Thoughtworks $1.07 billion -$23.62 million -26.35 Thoughtworks Competitors $2.06 billion $191.77 million 18.24

Thoughtworks’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Thoughtworks. Thoughtworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Thoughtworks peers beat Thoughtworks on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses. It offers enterprise modernization, platforms, and cloud services, including modernization strategy and execution, digital platform strategy and engineering organization transformation, cloud modernization, cloud-native application support and evolution, and platform assessment and remediation; and customer experience, product, and design services comprising idea to market, customer experience strategy, product management transformation, and product design and delivery. The company also provides data and artificial intelligence services, such as data strategy, intelligent products, data platforms and data mesh, continuous delivery for machine learning, and data governance; and digital transformation and operations services, which include delivery transformation, digital fluency, organization transformation, value-driven portfolio management, technology strategy, executive advisory, and digital foundations training. It serves its clients in various industry verticals, including technology and business services; energy, public, and health services; retail and consumer; financial services and insurance; and automotive, travel, and transportation. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

