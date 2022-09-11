Head-To-Head Review: Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) versus Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF)

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) and Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Global Crossing Airlines Group and Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Global Crossing Airlines Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Crossing Airlines Group -44.25% -849.22% -57.80% Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación -1.29% 19.98% 1.25%

Risk & Volatility

Global Crossing Airlines Group has a beta of 23.01, suggesting that its share price is 2,201% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Crossing Airlines Group $14.29 million 2.46 -$19.82 million N/A N/A Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación $2.17 billion 0.47 $103.02 million ($0.28) -33.14

This table compares Global Crossing Airlines Group and Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has higher revenue and earnings than Global Crossing Airlines Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.2% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Global Crossing Airlines Group and Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Crossing Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación 0 0 7 0 3.00

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 122.75%. Given Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación is more favorable than Global Crossing Airlines Group.

Summary

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación beats Global Crossing Airlines Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. operates in the airline business. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and charter airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft that provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. It also rents office spaces. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

(Get Rating)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.P.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through a fleet of 86 aircraft. The company also offers merchandising, recruitment and payroll, travel agency, and loyalty program services. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.