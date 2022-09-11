Head to Head Review: Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) versus Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) and Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Zalando has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectris has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Zalando and Spectris, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zalando 2 5 5 0 2.25 Spectris 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Zalando currently has a consensus price target of $43.94, suggesting a potential upside of 281.40%. Given Zalando’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Zalando is more favorable than Spectris.

This table compares Zalando and Spectris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zalando 0.32% 1.48% 0.47% Spectris N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zalando and Spectris’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zalando $12.25 billion 0.50 $277.44 million $0.07 164.57 Spectris $1.78 billion 2.12 $477.02 million N/A N/A

Spectris has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zalando.

Summary

Zalando beats Spectris on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm. It serves customers in 23 countries, including Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors. The HBK segment offers differentiated sensing, testing, modelling and simulation solutions for product development. The Omega segment provides process improvement, specialist sensors, and omni-channel distribution services. The Industrial Solutions segment operates high-value precision in-line sensing and monitors businesses. It also provides particle measuring systems, a solution to measure and monitor contamination levels in clean and controlled environments. In addition, the company offers red lion controls, an industrial automation tool that provides solutions to connect, monitor, and control disparate assets, as well as provides servomex, a specialist in gas and moisture analysis solutions. Further, it provides data and insights, test equipment and software for industrial applications. Additionally, the company offers sensor, instrument, software, and services technology, as well as provides training, technical support, spare parts, calibration, and maintenance services. It serves pharmaceutical, automotive, electronics, semiconductors, technology-LED, and primary and advanced materials industries. Spectris plc was incorporated in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

