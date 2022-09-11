Head to Head Survey: Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) & Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Rating) and Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Freight Technologies has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huron Consulting Group has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of Freight Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of Huron Consulting Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Huron Consulting Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freight Technologies N/A N/A -$2.15 million N/A N/A Huron Consulting Group $926.96 million 1.47 $62.99 million $4.02 16.26

This table compares Freight Technologies and Huron Consulting Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Huron Consulting Group has higher revenue and earnings than Freight Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Freight Technologies and Huron Consulting Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freight Technologies N/A N/A N/A Huron Consulting Group 8.27% 10.92% 5.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Freight Technologies and Huron Consulting Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freight Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Huron Consulting Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Huron Consulting Group has a consensus price target of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.36%. Given Huron Consulting Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Huron Consulting Group is more favorable than Freight Technologies.

Summary

Huron Consulting Group beats Freight Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freight Technologies

Freight Technologies, Inc. operates as a transportation logistics technology platform company. The company through its subsidiary, Freight App, Inc., provides B2B cross-border shipping marketplace in the NAFTA region powered by AI and machine learning. Its Fr8App uses proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and improve matching and operation efficiency via technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management, and capacity solutions. The company was formerly known as Hudson Capital Inc. and changed its name to Freight Technologies, Inc. in May 2022. Freight Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc., a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans. The Business Advisory segment offers cloud-based technology, analytics, restructuring, and capital advisory solutions to life science, financial, healthcare, education, energy and utilities, and industrials and manufacturing industries, as well as to public sectors. The Education segment provides research enterprise and student lifecycle; digital, technology and analytic solutions; and organizational transformation services to public and private colleges and universities, academic medical centers, research institutes, and other not-for-profit organizations. Huron Consulting Group Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

