Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) PT Lowered to $36.00

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.42.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.78. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

About Healthpeak Properties

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.