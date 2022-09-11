Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Up to $4.16

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.16, but opened at $4.33. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 7,854 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HLX. Cowen lifted their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial lifted their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $667.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.85.

Institutional Trading of Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 13,718 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

