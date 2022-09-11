Hood River Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth $3,794,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,524,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,822 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Teck Resources by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 365,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,760,000 after acquiring an additional 222,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 552.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,661,000 after acquiring an additional 517,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $45.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.32.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 4.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TECK. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Teck Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.34.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Featured Stories

