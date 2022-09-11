Hood River Capital Management LLC Buys 238,143 Shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) by 118.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 438,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,143 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allbirds were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Allbirds by 651.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,177 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,075,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,368,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 835,585 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,096,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,671,000. Institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

BIRD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Allbirds in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Allbirds from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Allbirds from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allbirds presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.57.

Shares of BIRD opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $611.59 million and a PE ratio of -6.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average of $5.17. Allbirds, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 23.75% and a negative net margin of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $78.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.78 million. Allbirds’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

