Hood River Capital Management LLC Buys 398 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,681 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $1,939,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,272 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 39.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NXPI opened at $168.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $140.33 and a one year high of $239.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.69.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.05.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

