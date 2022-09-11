Hood River Capital Management LLC Buys 8,707 Shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI)

Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 527,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance were worth $9,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $56,000. 13.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of REFI stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $20.29.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.83%. This is a boost from Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I lowered their price objective on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Profile

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

