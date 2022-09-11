Hood River Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 161,060 Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 161,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Agiliti in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Agiliti by 76.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agiliti by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGTI shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Agiliti from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Agiliti from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Agiliti has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agiliti

Agiliti Trading Up 5.4 %

In other Agiliti news, Director Gary L. Gottlieb sold 11,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $220,986.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,305.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Gary L. Gottlieb sold 11,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $220,986.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,101 shares in the company, valued at $379,305.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $143,114.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 927,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,283.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,086. 4.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agiliti stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. Agiliti, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $26.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Agiliti had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $273.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Agiliti’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Agiliti Profile

(Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.