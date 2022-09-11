Hood River Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,881 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,422,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,497,441,000 after buying an additional 1,906,590 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,321.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,013,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,601,000 after buying an additional 941,891 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,720,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,026,000 after buying an additional 518,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,224,549,000 after buying an additional 394,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $37,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,344,295.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $7,694,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 612,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,201,642.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $37,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,344,295.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 362,728 shares of company stock valued at $62,046,124. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.92.

Shares of CDNS opened at $174.68 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $194.97. The company has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 62.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

