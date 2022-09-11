Hood River Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xponential Fitness were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 1,921.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 61,656 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 12.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 31.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the first quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 23.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XPOF opened at $19.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average of $18.07. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $26.90.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

