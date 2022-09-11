Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Hood River Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,011,768,000 after acquiring an additional 665,469 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,292,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,523,346,000 after acquiring an additional 34,261 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,199,445,000 after acquiring an additional 34,791 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,471,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,335,000 after acquiring an additional 58,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $171.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.14. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $213.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Raymond James raised Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Vertical Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.06.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

