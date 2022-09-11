Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Hood River Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,853 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $521,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $202,776.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,050.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $521,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,902,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,991 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $60.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.06. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

Jabil Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.