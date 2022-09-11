Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI)

Hood River Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eneti were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NETI. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Eneti during the fourth quarter worth $4,356,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter worth $2,563,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eneti in the 4th quarter worth $2,765,000. Valueworks LLC grew its stake in shares of Eneti by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 516,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 299,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eneti in the 4th quarter worth $1,909,000.

Get Eneti alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eneti in a research note on Monday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Eneti Stock Performance

NETI opened at $7.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.95. Eneti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $61.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.40 million. Eneti had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eneti Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eneti Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Eneti’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Eneti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.