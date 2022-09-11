Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $9.34 Million Stock Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Hood River Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,700,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 433,712 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cerus were worth $9,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cerus by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cerus by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 326,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 59,839 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cerus by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 15,003 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Cerus by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cerus by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 532,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERS opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $734.92 million, a P/E ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Cerus news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,044.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

