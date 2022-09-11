Hood River Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 891,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arhaus were worth $7,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arhaus by 4,991.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,227,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,411 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at $3,975,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at $3,447,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Arhaus during the 1st quarter valued at $1,905,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Arhaus by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,425,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after acquiring an additional 218,568 shares during the last quarter. 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arhaus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Arhaus Stock Up 1.8 %

Arhaus stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.75. Arhaus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.16. Arhaus had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 134.88%. On average, analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.