Hood River Capital Management LLC Invests $7.80 Million in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 87,611 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,798,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at $3,543,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 15,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 337,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 60.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIX stock opened at $102.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.91 and a 1-year high of $109.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.17 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

In other news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 21,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $2,316,982.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,669,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $251,039.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,957.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 21,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $2,316,982.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,669,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,625 shares of company stock worth $7,531,819. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIX. StockNews.com cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

