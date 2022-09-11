Hood River Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Hood River Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,794 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at $193,977,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Trex by 424.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 804,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,578,000 after buying an additional 651,400 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Trex by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,186,000 after buying an additional 220,344 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Trex during the first quarter valued at $12,603,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Trex by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,545,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,659,000 after buying an additional 159,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TREX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Trex from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Trex to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.11.

Trex Stock Up 3.1 %

Trex stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.58. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.56. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.49 and a 52-week high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.