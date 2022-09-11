Hood River Capital Management LLC Makes New $613,000 Investment in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 31.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $87.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $72.10 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.18.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

