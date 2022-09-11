Hood River Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,894 Shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inspired Entertainment were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Inspired Entertainment by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Inspired Entertainment by 3.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 120,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its position in Inspired Entertainment by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $83,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on INSE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

INSE opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $15.81.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.83 million. Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

